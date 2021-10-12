This trendy barbershop in the north specialises in traditional barbering techniques from the mid-20th century

Lords of the North offers the classic barbershop experience in a space that has a more contemporary and relaxed vibe. The barbers here specialise in traditional barbering techniques, including post-war slick backs and fades and skin fades with a cutthroat razor. You'll often see a huge queue outside, and this tells you two things: this place is the real deal, and you should definitely make a booking.