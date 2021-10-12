Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Lords of the North

Health and beauty, Hairdressers Thornbury
A man giving another man a haircut.
Photograph: Dmitry Zvolskiy

This trendy barbershop in the north specialises in traditional barbering techniques from the mid-20th century

Lords of the North offers the classic barbershop experience in a space that has a more contemporary and relaxed vibe. The barbers here specialise in traditional barbering techniques, including post-war slick backs and fades and skin fades with a cutthroat razor. You'll often see a huge queue outside, and this tells you two things: this place is the real deal, and you should definitely make a booking. 

Address: 895 High St
Thornbury
Melbourne
3071
Contact:
www.lotnbarber.com Call Venue 03 9484 9639
Opening hours: Tue-Fri 11am-7pm; Sat 9am-5pm
