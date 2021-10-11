This luxe day spa in the CBD will make you feel like a Hollywood star

Awarded the world’s Best Beauty Salon at the World Spa Awards in 2019, Miss Fox was designed with glamourous intentions in mind. This Hollywood-esque day spa and beauty salon is located in the hustle and bustle of Melbourne’s CBD on Little Collins Street. It's a fair bit more expensive than the other salons on this list, with manicures starting at the $85 mark and increasing in price depending on the polish you choose. But if you're feeling luxe and want to treat yourself, this salon will guarantee you walk out feeling like a movie star.