Health and beauty, Spas Melbourne
Time Out says

This luxe day spa in the CBD will make you feel like a Hollywood star

Awarded the world’s Best Beauty Salon at the World Spa Awards in 2019, Miss Fox was designed with glamourous intentions in mind. This Hollywood-esque day spa and beauty salon is located in the hustle and bustle of Melbourne’s CBD on Little Collins Street. It's a fair bit more expensive than the other salons on this list, with manicures starting at the $85 mark and increasing in price depending on the polish you choose. But if you're feeling luxe and want to treat yourself, this salon will guarantee you walk out feeling like a movie star.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Lvl 1
285 Little Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders St; Melbourne Central; Parliament
Contact:
www.missfox.com.au Call Venue 03 9028 0350
Opening hours: Tue-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat 10am-5pm
