If you struggle to plan ahead or stick to a schedule, this nail salon is walk-in and call-ahead only

Sticking to a schedule or planning ahead can be hard when you have so many other things going on in your life, and that's why Miss Nail Bar operates as an express walk-in or call-ahead only nail salon. And if you're on a budget, manicures start at just $30. The salon is located right near South Melbourne Market, so we recommend calling ahead and leaving your number so that they can let you know when they're ready for you and spending some time wandering around the market. 

Details
Address: Stall 57
322-326 Coventry St
South Melbourne
Melbourne
3205
Contact:
nailbar.com.au Call Venue 1300 647 722
Opening hours: Wed 8am-4pm; Fri 8am-5pm; Sat,Sun 8am-4pm
