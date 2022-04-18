Time Out says

Get your hair cut, coloured and styled with minimal environmental impact at this bright and retro sustainable salon

The beauty industry is often rife with unsustainable practices like excessive waste generation and the use of harmful chemicals. If you're looking to reduce the environmental impact of your beauty routine, you can start by choosing to get your hair done at a sustainable salon like Mitch Studios.

Located in Ashburton and helmed by Tara-Lee Mitchell, a hairdresser with nearly 15 years of experience under her belt, this studio is registered with Sustainable Salons Australia. This means that it's committed to recycling 95 per cent of all waste produced through methods like donating hair to be composted or used to soak up oil spills, recycling excessive chemicals to be used in asphalt production and ensuring all recyclable materials are separated properly.

"I was frustrated at the wastage in our industry and wanted to be more conscious about what we use and how we dispose of things," says Mitchell. And on top of offering guilt-free cut, colour and styling sessions, the salon itself is a beautiful space to be in. The light-filled two-story space exudes a bright and retro vibe, with sunshine-yellow and soft lilac furnishings strewn throughout.

Treat yourself to a feel-good salon experience by booking in through the website.

