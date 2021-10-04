Book in your next piercing or stop by for fresh jewellery to adorn your face and body

Piercing studio SkinKandy can be found in 35 shopping centres across Australia, including this one in the Highpoint Shopping Centre in Maribyrnong. If you're getting a piercing for the first time, the SkinKandy website is home to heaps of helpful information to calm your nerves. Find out what you should wear when getting particular areas pierced, lifestyle considerations for the piercings you want to get, health issues you should disclose to your piercer and more. If you've already got some piercings but want to refresh your jewellery, you can shop a wide variety of steel, gold, glass, stone and wood pieces online and in-store.