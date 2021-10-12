Sip on free beer or coffee and listen to a DJ while getting a haircut at this modern barbershop

This modern barbershop offers more than just a nice cut. Upon arrival, you'll be offered a complimentary coffee or beer, and there’s often a DJ playing tracks or a visiting artist displaying works. They offer wet shaves, beard trims, head shaves and contemporary cuts, and once a week there’s a ladies’ hairdresser available in case you’d like to bring along a friend to soak up the atmosphere.