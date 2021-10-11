Refresh your hair at this blow dry salon that’s as cute as your new ‘do

Try as we might, not all of us are naturals with a hairdryer or styling tongs. If you have a fancy event coming up, get your hair washed, dried and styled to perfection at the Blow. The cosy salon, which exudes a feminine and minimalist aesthetic awash in millennial pink tones, has a six-style menu that includes a thorough cleanse. With everything from thick waves to glossy straight locks on the menu, there’s a style here for everyone.