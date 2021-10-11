The Blow
Time Out says
Refresh your hair at this blow dry salon that’s as cute as your new ‘do
Try as we might, not all of us are naturals with a hairdryer or styling tongs. If you have a fancy event coming up, get your hair washed, dried and styled to perfection at the Blow. The cosy salon, which exudes a feminine and minimalist aesthetic awash in millennial pink tones, has a six-style menu that includes a thorough cleanse. With everything from thick waves to glossy straight locks on the menu, there’s a style here for everyone.
Details
|Address:
|
146 Little Collins St
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Wed 7am-7pm; Thu, Fri 7am-8pm; Sat 8am-6pm