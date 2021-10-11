Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Blow

The Blow

Health and beauty, Hairdressers Melbourne
The Blow
Photograph: Damien Kook

Time Out says

Refresh your hair at this blow dry salon that’s as cute as your new ‘do

Try as we might, not all of us are naturals with a hairdryer or styling tongs. If you have a fancy event coming up, get your hair washed, dried and styled to perfection at the Blow. The cosy salon, which exudes a feminine and minimalist aesthetic awash in millennial pink tones, has a six-style menu that includes a thorough cleanse. With everything from thick waves to glossy straight locks on the menu, there’s a style here for everyone.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 146 Little Collins St
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
theblow.com.au Call Venue 03 9663 1293
Opening hours: Mon-Wed 7am-7pm; Thu, Fri 7am-8pm; Sat 8am-6pm
You may also like