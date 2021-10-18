Vanish
Choose from different types of wax like a soothing lavender or a calming chamomile
Vanish salon stands out from the other waxing salons on this list for its selection of different waxes that you can choose from. Each one offers different benefits, like the calming chamomile and rose wax, the soothing lavender hot wax and the apricot strip wax, which is perfect for removing hair as short as 1mm. The prices are very reasonable, and you can make a booking online.
Details
|Address:
|
Shop 2
186 Barkly St
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Tue-Wed 10am-8pm; Thu 9am-9pm; Fri 9am-8pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun noon-5pm