Vanish salon stands out from the other waxing salons on this list for its selection of different waxes that you can choose from. Each one offers different benefits, like the calming chamomile and rose wax, the soothing lavender hot wax and the apricot strip wax, which is perfect for removing hair as short as 1mm. The prices are very reasonable, and you can make a booking online.