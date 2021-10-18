Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Vanish

Vanish

Health and beauty St Kilda
A woman applying a strip of hot wax to another woman's leg.
Photograph: AusWax

Time Out says

Choose from different types of wax like a soothing lavender or a calming chamomile

Vanish salon stands out from the other waxing salons on this list for its selection of different waxes that you can choose from. Each one offers different benefits, like the calming chamomile and rose wax, the soothing lavender hot wax and the apricot strip wax, which is perfect for removing hair as short as 1mm. The prices are very reasonable, and you can make a booking online. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Shop 2
186 Barkly St
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
www.vanishwaxing.com.au Call Venue 03 9537 1186
Opening hours: Tue-Wed 10am-8pm; Thu 9am-9pm; Fri 9am-8pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun noon-5pm
You may also like