Time Out says

The Art Series Hotel Group’s South Yarra offering has 224 luxurious rooms ideal for short and long term stays. Stepping into the lobby feels more like entering an art gallery than a hotel; a striking frog sculpture (by veteran Australian artist John Olsen, of course) sets the scene, and a curated collection of Olsen’s bright and beautiful paintings are dotted throughout the property. If you’re going all out, then you can’t go past the John Olsen Penthouse, which features an outdoor spa, timber dining table, Bose sound system, gas open fireplace, sun lounge, barbecue and stunning views of colourful city lights reflected in the nearby Yarra River. Chapel Street’s restaurants are at your doorstep, but you don’t need to venture further than Two Wrongs on the ground floor of the hotel for a high-end dining experience in a relaxed setting.

Time Out tip: Feel like watching a movie? Resist the urge to stay in and head across the road to Palace Cinema Como. This plush cinema complex screens big new releases as well as arthouse films from all over the world.