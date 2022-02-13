Time Out says

This stylish boutique hotel offers 4-star accommodation in Melbourne CBD in the heart of the Market Precinct, just 450-metres from Queen Victoria Market. It's the perfect stay for travellers, business executives, couples and families, with all parts of the city easily accessible via nearby public transport.

All rooms at the Jasper Hotel Melbourne are air-conditioned and come with flat-screen cable TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a minibar. Each room has a work desk and a seating area perfect for WFH set-ups or lounging. Guests will also have free access to the Melbourne City Bath's fitness centre (including gym classes!) and the hotel's sauna and swimming pool.

If you get peckish, Jasper Kitchen offers indoor and outdoor dining as well as all-day in-room service. The restaurant serves modern cuisine featuring local produce form Queen Victoria market, as well as a selection of wines and beers.

Jasper Melbourne is located a 25-minute drive from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport and is within a five-minute drive of the District Docklands and RMIT.