Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jasper Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4
Booking.com
Check prices
Advertising

Time Out says

A full-service boutique hotel located just minutes from the Queen Victoria Market

This stylish boutique hotel offers 4-star accommodation in Melbourne CBD in the heart of the Market Precinct, just 450-metres from Queen Victoria Market. It's the perfect stay for travellers, business executives, couples and families, with all parts of the city easily accessible via nearby public transport. 

All rooms at the Jasper Hotel Melbourne are air-conditioned and come with flat-screen cable TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a minibar. Each room has a work desk and a seating area perfect for WFH set-ups or lounging. Guests will also have free access to the Melbourne City Bath's fitness centre (including gym classes!) and the hotel's sauna and swimming pool. 

If you get peckish, Jasper Kitchen offers indoor and outdoor dining as well as all-day in-room service. The restaurant serves modern cuisine featuring local produce form Queen Victoria market, as well as a selection of wines and beers. 

Jasper Melbourne is located a 25-minute drive from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport and is within a five-minute drive of the District Docklands and RMIT.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
489 Elizabeth Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.jasperhotel.com.au
03 8327 2777
Opening hours:
Daily
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.