Time Out says

Melbourne’s laneways are home to some top city boutiques, but for the real authentic shopping experience, Chapel Street and Toorak Road in South Yarra is where it’s at. So, if you’re heading to Melbourne for a shopping experience, don’t just hit the boutiques for a new pair of boots – arrange a boutique stay at The Lyall South Yarra.

The Lyall’s 51 rooms and suites had a recent glow-up in April 2024 (two years in the making), with Parisienne-style balconies, pillow menus, velour bathrobes and slippers, Nespresso machines, heated towel rails and calming Japanese Maple Garden views.