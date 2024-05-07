Melbourne
The Lyall South Yarra

  • Hotels
  • South Yarra
  • price 3 of 4
  1. Black and grey hotel room
    Photograph: Supplied | The Lyall South Yarra
  2. Black and grey hotel room with twin beds
    Photograph: Supplied | The Lyall South Yarra
  3. The Lyall South Yarra hotel lobby
    Photograph: Supplied | The Lyall South Yarra
Time Out says

An intimate, five-star stay designed for “those who don’t like hotels”

Melbourne’s laneways are home to some top city boutiques, but for the real authentic shopping experience, Chapel Street and Toorak Road in South Yarra is where it’s at. So, if you’re heading to Melbourne for a shopping experience, don’t just hit the boutiques for a new pair of boots – arrange a boutique stay at The Lyall South Yarra. 

The Lyall’s 51 rooms and suites had a recent glow-up in April 2024 (two years in the making), with Parisienne-style balconies, pillow menus, velour bathrobes and slippers, Nespresso machines, heated towel rails and calming Japanese Maple Garden views. 

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
16 Murphy St
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
View Website
03 9868 8222
Transport:
Nearby stations: South Yarra
Opening hours:
Daily
