Time Out says

This designer boutique hotel is housed in a building that was once a prestige car showroom. While the modern fit-out hits all the right notes, the Royce still carries an understated historical elegance, with a grand staircase, ornate ceilings and statement chandelier evoking a sense of theatrical drama in the lobby. Whether staying in the Standard Room or the Royal Suite, guests are assured five-star service every step of the way.

Time Out tip: No visit to Melbourne is complete without brunch. Luckily, you’re five minutes’ walk from one of the best cafés in town, Kettle Black. Their famous ricotta hotcakes make the wait for a table worthwhile.