Timeout

Royce Hotel

Royce Hotel
Time Out says

Housed in what was once a prestige car showroom, this designer boutique hotel is perfect for a luxe stay

This designer boutique hotel is housed in a building that was once a prestige car showroom. While the modern fit-out hits all the right notes, the Royce still carries an understated historical elegance, with a grand staircase, ornate ceilings and statement chandelier evoking a sense of theatrical drama in the lobby. Whether staying in the Standard Room or the Royal Suite, guests are assured five-star service every step of the way.

Time Out tip: No visit to Melbourne is complete without brunch. Luckily, you’re five minutes’ walk from one of the best cafés in town, Kettle Black. Their famous ricotta hotcakes make the wait for a table worthwhile.

Jo Stewart

Address:
379 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.roycehotels.com.au
03 9677 9900
Opening hours:
Daily
