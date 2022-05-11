Time Out says

After a schmick $130-million-dollar renovation in 2018, this five-star coastal resort on the southern edge of the Mornington Peninsula went from being quite luxe to dripping in opulence. Anticipation will start to build as you turn off Borneo Road onto the winding Trent Jones Drive, which will take you through much of the lot's 18-hole golf course until you finally catch your first glimpse of the resort's sinuous structure.

The curvy, three-pronged building was designed by award-winning architectural company Wood Marsh, which is also behind RACV's Torquay Resort. The design emulates the soft, rolling dune-like topography of the Peninsula and houses four storeys that overlook Port Phillip Bay and Bass Strait. Before heading inside, take a moment to take in the landscape and breathe in the fresh mountain air.

Inside and past the front lobby, there's a lounge overlooking the championship golf course. It's flanked by the Cape Bar and Terrace, making it perfect for enjoying a leisurely drink or two before dinner. Past the bar is Cape, a fine-dining establishment helmed by French chef Jordan Clavaron. Clavaron's menu pays homage to European traditions but also champions wine and produce from the Peninsula. It's open from Friday to Monday, and bookings are a must. The resort also houses Samphire, which is open daily for a buffet breakfast and for dinner, and Mantellina, a family-friendly café with an Italian-influenced menu.

Every room has a balcony and boasts a view over either the golf course, bay or strait, so you're guaranteed to have an awe-inspiring place to sit and relax in privacy for your morning coffee or nightcap. If you feel like splashing out, choose the spa suite that's decked out with a deep-soaking free-standing bath, or bring some friends along and book one of the ocean or golf villas that feature amenities like full kitchens, barbecues and laundries.

Level up your relaxation with treatments at One Spa, the resort's in-house day spa that offers an expansive treatment menu. Think personalised skin and body treatments, relaxing massages, a variety of tranquil water therapies and indulgent pamper packages. Make sure you wade into the heated waters of the outdoor infinity-edge pool – the best time to go is at dawn or dusk – or get your morning exercise in with a few laps at the large indoor aquatic area. The 25-metre pool boasts four dedicated lap lanes and its own spa pool and sauna, and it's just next door to the tennis and gym facilities. For kids, there's also a large outdoor playground complete with swings, slides and trampolines.

