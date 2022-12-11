Melbourne
Ritz-Carlton Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  1. The swimming pool and lounge at the upcoming Melbourne Ritz-Carlton.
    Photograph: The Ritz-Carlton
  2. The lobby of the upcoming Melbourne Ritz-Carlton hotel.
    Photograph: The Ritz-Carlton
Time Out says

With more than 100 hotels in 35 countries, the Ritz-Carlton is finally making its debut in Melbourne

Want to know what life is like for the upper crust? All you need to do is book a stay at a Ritz-Carlton hotel. The American-born chain has become synonymous with luxury, operating more than 100 opulent hotels and five-star resorts worldwide – and for the very first time, a Ritz is landing right here in Melbourne. 

It's set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2023, and while many details are still under wraps, we can tell you this much: it's going to be grand. Boasting 80 storeys (and a lobby on that highest floor), 257 stylish rooms, an infinity pool, regionally inspired spa packages and signature fine dining experiences, this highly anticipated opening will have Melburnians sitting in the lap of luxury. 

"The opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne in 2023 will bring a new landmark to this great city," says Antony Page, the hotel's general manager, who took the helm in 2021. "We look forward to unveiling this stunning property and to welcoming guests with the warm hospitality, refined ambiance and legendary service for which the Ritz-Carlton is renowned the world over." 

Watch this space for further updates. 

Can't wait? Here are Melbourne's best luxury hotels that you can book now.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
650 Lonsdale Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/australia/melbourne
Opening hours:
Daily
