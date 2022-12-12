Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dairy Flat Farm Daylesford is a 38 acre regenerative growing facility 10 minutes down the road from Lake House.
Photograph: Bendigo Aerial

Five regional hotels in Victoria worth travelling for

Regional Victorian accommodation that's so good you’ll want to hit the road just to experience it for yourself

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings
Advertising

Sure, Melbourne might be home to some high-rolling luxury hotels, but sometimes you just want a break from the noise (and traffic) that comes along with the city. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up some of the best regional hotels in Victoria that are definitely worth the trip.

Hotels can sometimes be a utilitarian experience, primarily there just to provide a bed to sleep on while you’re away from your own soft sheets. However, that couldn’t be less true for these regional beauties. From panoramic rainforest views to special evening access to hot mineral springs just moments away, these country Victorian accommodations are so enticing, you won’t even want to leave to explore the local surrounds.

Looking for stays closer to home? Here are the best hotels in Melbourne.

Five regional hotels worth travelling for

Dairy Flat Lodge and Farm
Photograph: Bendigo Aerial

Dairy Flat Lodge and Farm

The family behind Daylesford’s much-lauded Lake House restaurant, hotel and spa complex has created another regional gem situated in the hamlet of Musk, just six kilometres from Daylesford’s leafy town centre.

Launched in 2020, Dairy Flat Lodge and Farm boasts an exclusive offering of just six boutique rooms in a converted farmhouse setting. Each room is appointed with a curated selection of furniture and art commissioned by local artisans and makers. Think decadent wallpaper, lush throw rugs and glowing natural light.

Surrounded by almost 40 acres of picturesque productive farmlands, Dairy Flat Lodge gives you a taste of country life, sweetened with all the creature comforts of a luxury hotel. Step outside to take in the olive groves, orchards and rolling hills of the nearby Wombat Forest, or stay indoors to enjoy a soak in the generous in-room bathtubs. 

In the evening, start things off with aperitivo hour at the honour bar, then light the firepit and settle in for a peaceful spot of stargazing. In the morning, indulge in some carby goodies at the on-site bakery, Bake House at Dairy Flat. With everything from breakfast buns to jam doughnuts, there’s sure to be something to suit your appetite.

Read more
Hotel Shamrock
Photograph: Supplied | Hotel Shamrock

Hotel Shamrock

Embrace elegance at Bendigo’s Hotel Shamrock, a grand 19th-century establishment on Pall Mall, the Central Victorian city’s main thoroughfare. Established during the height of the gold rush back in 1854, Hotel Shamrock’s architecture is nothing short of regal. With architecture so impressive, it’s no wonder the Shamrock is where now-King Charles and Princess Diana chose to stay during their royal visit to Bendigo in the eighties. 

Elaborate tiled floors, striking columns and towering ceilings provide a glimpse into the past, while well-appointed rooms provide all the modern amenities you could need. 

The Hotel Shamrock has not one but two restaurants within its magnificent façade, meaning it’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week! The Bistro menu focuses on modern Australian classics, while on Fridays and weekends the Yard Bird Bar and Kitchen dishes up American home-style cooking like wings, burgers and ‘dawgs’. 

If you’re one for an evening tipple, you won’t need to go far. Head down to the hotel basement and you’ll reach the Gold Dust Lounge, a modern riff on a traditional speakeasy. You’ll find free live music, an extensive cocktail list and local beers and ciders to kick off your night.

Read more
Advertising
Sky Pods
Photograph: Supplied | Maxwell Vela

Sky Pods

The accommodation is the destination when you book a stay at Sky Pods. Located at Cape Otway at the southernmost point of the Great Ocean Road region, Sky Pods consists of two self-contained architecturally designed pods with stunning views of the Southern Ocean and the vast coastal rainforest of the surrounding Great Otway National Park.

Created with sustainability at their core, these luxurious rooms work with the natural environment, not against it. The simple yet sophisticated design lets the trees do the talking. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow uninterrupted views of the coast, perfect for those looking to reconnect with nature from the comfort of a warm bed. 

For the more adventurous types, there are a host of natural wonders accessible by foot. Station Beach and Rainbow Falls are both just a short walk away. If you’re feeling ambitious you can also head down the famous Great Ocean Walk track to the Cape Otway Lightstation, Victoria’s oldest working lighthouse. 

Upon your return you’ll enjoy panoramic sunset views from your pod as the night draws near, followed by some top-notch stargazing. Free wi-fi and a massive 100-inch project screen will have you sorted for the rest of your stay. 

Read more
Yering Gorge Cottages
Photograph: Yering Gorge Cottages

Yering Gorge Cottages

Serenity is in style at Yering Gorge Cottages, situated in the heart of the Yarra Valley food and wine region beside the Yarra River. Yering Gorge is just an hour away from Melbourne, but you wouldn’t know it. The location next to the Eastern Golf Club surrounded by bushland means you’ll feel far away from the stresses of city life.

Choose from 13 different one, two, or four-bedroom freestanding cottages all to yourself, with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing breathtaking views over the Yarra Valley. Enjoy your coffee and continental breakfast hamper on the private deck as kangaroos bounce past your personal slice of regional bliss.

Guests have priority access to the private golf club against the pristine backdrop of the Dividing Ranges. If you’re feeling more like a drink than a few holes, the Yering Farm winery is a six-minute drive away, as is Yering Station winery and restaurant, albeit in a different direction.

Back at the cottages, each dwelling has a large private deck, complete with a barbecue. Add in a kitchenette and wood fireplace and you’ve got everything you need to cook up a storm and have a comfortable night in.

Read more
Advertising
Peninsula Hot Springs Glamping
Photograph: Supplied | Peninsula Hot Springs

Peninsula Hot Springs Glamping

The Peninsula Hot Springs complex is an institution of the Mornington Peninsula. It’s well-known for being home to Victoria’s first geothermal mineral springs and day spa, where you can easily while away a whole day lazing by the pool, doing a yoga class or cooling down in the ice cave.

What you might not know is that this peaceful oasis now offers overnight accommodation options. The award-winning venue now also features ten glamping tents on its sprawling Fingal grounds. Two decades after opening, this venue is always coming up with something new and luxurious to dazzle guests.

The Peninsula Hot Springs glamping setup has an emphasis on the glam. Imagine coming back from a dip and being greeted by a deluxe bed, thermally heated concrete floors, and a walk-in robe. You’ll even get a private ensuite and breakfast served on the deck, right outside your tent.  

If you fancy an evening dip, you’re in luck. The glamping offering is accompanied by moonlit bathing sessions running between 11pm and 5am, every night of the week.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!