Five regional hotels in Victoria worth travelling for

The family behind Daylesford’s much-lauded Lake House restaurant, hotel and spa complex has created another regional gem situated in the hamlet of Musk, just six kilometres from Daylesford’s leafy town centre.

Launched in 2020, Dairy Flat Lodge and Farm boasts an exclusive offering of just six boutique rooms in a converted farmhouse setting. Each room is appointed with a curated selection of furniture and art commissioned by local artisans and makers. Think decadent wallpaper, lush throw rugs and glowing natural light.

Surrounded by almost 40 acres of picturesque productive farmlands, Dairy Flat Lodge gives you a taste of country life, sweetened with all the creature comforts of a luxury hotel. Step outside to take in the olive groves, orchards and rolling hills of the nearby Wombat Forest, or stay indoors to enjoy a soak in the generous in-room bathtubs.

In the evening, start things off with aperitivo hour at the honour bar, then light the firepit and settle in for a peaceful spot of stargazing. In the morning, indulge in some carby goodies at the on-site bakery, Bake House at Dairy Flat. With everything from breakfast buns to jam doughnuts, there’s sure to be something to suit your appetite.