The Como

  • Hotels
  • South Yarra
  • price 4 of 4
The Como Melbourne - MGallery by Sofitel
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Eat, drink, shop and be merry at this South Yarra palace

Since opening its doors in 1989, the Como Hotel has become a hotspot for celebs (thanks to its location next to Channel Ten). Here at Time Out, we love the Como because of its eating-drinking-shopping location on Chapel Street. 

This five-star hotel features 111 rooms that blend chic, minimalist design with living spaces bathed in natural light. Rooms start at around $235 per night, and you'll also get access to the hotel's rooftop pool, sun deck, gymnasium and sauna. Head out to Chapel Street for some cocktails, hit the pool for a late-night swim then crash on a plush bed where you'll wake up in the glow of early morning light. 

If you really want to splurge, book one of the three penthouses on offer. The loft-style Gem and Pearl penthouses feature spiral staircases that lead you up to a large spa bath and private sauna, while the opulent Gold penthouse has a balcony with a garden view and sumptuous decor in black and gold. They'll cost you, but it's worth it. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
630 Chapel St
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
www.comomelbourne.com.au
03 9825 2222
Transport:
Nearby stations: South Yarra
Opening hours:
Daily
