Since opening its doors in 1989, the Como Hotel has become a hotspot for celebs (thanks to its location next to Channel Ten). Here at Time Out, we love the Como because of its eating-drinking-shopping location on Chapel Street.

This five-star hotel features 111 rooms that blend chic, minimalist design with living spaces bathed in natural light. Rooms start at around $235 per night, and you'll also get access to the hotel's rooftop pool, sun deck, gymnasium and sauna. Head out to Chapel Street for some cocktails, hit the pool for a late-night swim then crash on a plush bed where you'll wake up in the glow of early morning light.

If you really want to splurge, book one of the three penthouses on offer. The loft-style Gem and Pearl penthouses feature spiral staircases that lead you up to a large spa bath and private sauna, while the opulent Gold penthouse has a balcony with a garden view and sumptuous decor in black and gold. They'll cost you, but it's worth it.