After many months (and many millions of dollars), the stunning Intercontinental Sorrento is now open

When Sorrento's Continental Hotel (affectionately known as 'the Conti') reopened its doors in March this year, it was pretty close to complete. There was the chic public bar (the Conti), an outdoor dining space (Promenade), the late-night offering (Barlow) and Scott Pickett's stunning fine diner, Audrey's. But just one thing was missing – a place to stay.

After many years (and many, many millions of dollars), the public was prepared to wait just a little longer for the spa and hotel portion of the Conti's epic overhaul. So, was it worth it? At first glance, it's a unanimous, resounding yes.

Having officially opened its doors on August 1, the Intercontinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula continues the IHG Hotels and Resorts' legacy of occupying real estate in some of the world's most sought-after destinations. Sitting high on the hill of the seaside village's shopping strip, dotted with boutiques, bookshops, galleries and tranquil walking trails, the redevelopment has transformed Sorrento's landmark limestone manor – first built in 1875 – into an unmissable tourist destination.

While the facade has mostly retained its heritage look, interior and exterior design comes care of renowned Architectural firm Woods Bagot (responsible for Flinder's stunning Tidal Arc House). The firm has reinterpreted Victorian and Deco eras into a jaw-dropping coastal retreat, complete with a huge classic-meets-contemporary collection of work by Australian artists – think 19th and 20th Century photographs of Mornington Peninsula beach parties

The hotel is comprised of 108 rooms and suites, with a guest-only Mediterranean pool deck, a 24-hour fitness centre and the soon-to-be-opened Aurora Spa and Bathhouse. “Sorrento’s heritage as a place to escape to has been reimagined with a serious dash of glamour,” says Adam McDonald, general manager of Intercontinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula. “InterContinental is a much-loved brand across the globe, renowned for its worldly know-how and service style – we’re looking forward to sharing a truly international hotel with this very special part of the world.”

Beyond the many amenities of the six-level, five-building Conti precinct (and nearby shopping village), the Intercontinental Sorrento will also act as a home port for those exploring the world-class food and wine of the Mornington Peninsula. Rooms start at $595 per night – snag yours here.

