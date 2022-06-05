Time Out says

After four years in the making, The Continental Hotel is reborn, and with it comes Audrey's – Scott Pickett's elegant fine diner.

An homage to Pickett's grandmother, Audrey, who instilled his passion for cooking, the restaurant delivers a seafood-centred menu that aptly matches the sweeping dining room views of Port Phillip Bay. Showcasing an impressive selection of seafood and locally sourced produce, the menu is reminiscent of Pickett's time spent gathering ingredients with his grandmother to be enjoyed as a family. And while it is an elevated dining experience, the seaside atmosphere removes any stiffness you may expect from a space that revels in such old-world elegance.

With its many windows lining the space, the dining room at Audrey's bathes in sunlight and is fit with plush velvet booths, white tablecloths and a grand raw marble bar with caviar, oysters and seafood atop. The $150 per person degustation menu comprises five courses (although expect many more surprises and delights thanks to Pickett's penchant for snacks showcased throughout). There is an array of add-on options too, like caviar service to begin or a more substantial main course, often in the form of something on land – not sea – such as duck or wagyu rump cap. While much of the menu provides an exciting take on something traditional, the barbecue abalone skewers, bite-sized finger lime Eel tartlet and creamy-as-anything Coopers Island oysters are memorable mainstays.

According to Pickett, the dishes are all designed to showcase the best of the Peninsula's produce. "Over the last year I've spent time connecting with the local producers, and it's been inspiring to see such exquisite produce from the Peninsula area," he says. Nothing showcases this more than the Mornington Peninsula squid dish – a take on grandma Audrey's spag bol – where the squid is delicately sliced to mimic noodles of pasta, complemented with an XO shiitake bolognese. The desserts don't disappoint either, with the signature dish being a fun take on vacherin, with layers of meringue topped with rhubarb, apple and ginger that tastes as pretty as it looks.

Given Audrey's best in class fit-out, it seems only appropriate that an exceptional wine list curated by head sommelier Andrew Murch would follow suit to match the experience. Helpful staff can run you through the offering from local Peninsula producers, as well as French and Italian wines. The grand and expansive bar area also shakes up some inventive cocktails too, with the cocktail menu designed by Speakeasy Group (Eau de Vie, Nick & Nora's).

The whole experience is like a scene from Great Gatsby – only, by the sea. Our tip? Make a day of it by visiting for lunch to catch a glimpse of the sunshine and views of the bay, before exploring Sorrento and its surrounds.

After more seaside eats? We've created a list of them in our guide to the best beachside restaurants in Melbourne.