When you're after a classic luxury hotel experience, this riverside hotel with commanding views of the city is for you

The Langham Melbourne is a classic luxury hotel experience – and they lean into that. It’s at the grand, traditional end of the spectrum, at the end opposite from “industrial chic”. The first Langham hotel opened over in London’s West End all the way back in 1865, as Europe’s first ‘Grand Hotel’, hosting royalty and celebrities. It’s even famed as the birthplace of the afternoon tea tradition. The Langham Melbourne (and other locations) proudly carry on that tradition – The Langham is the place to stay if you want a grand hotel experience in Melbourne (and the afternoon tea).

Step into the ground-floor entrance and you’ll be greeted by a marble waterfall leading up to a lobby featuring chandeliers. The room décor is opulent: luxe upholstery and soft furnishings, marble bathrooms with generous-sized tubs, creamy tones, gold touches, and also pops of Langham pink.

The location is commanding, on the banks of the Yarra River from Melbourne’s CBD. From the Executive Rooms, you’ll be able to look down over the river, Flinders Street Station and the whole city.

There’s the Chuan Spa, a 24-hour gym, indoor pool and spa with views over Southbank, and an outdoor terrace with lounges. And as mentioned, they’re known for their signature afternoon tea – perhaps one of the only high teas in Melbourne with tea sommeliers to curate your beverage experience. Aside from that, expect a three-tiered tower of sweet, savoury and warm delights as well as freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and an array of jams and curds, all served on Wedgewood tea ware.

At the moment, The Langham is serving up a Paddington Afternoon Tea, a nod to their British heritage. The specially created Paddington menu – featuring cute things like ginger and rose lamington suitcases, Paddington macaroons together, and a whole lot of other sweet and savoury treats – has been is designed by the hotel’s executive pastry chef, Markus Bohm. All Langham Afternoon Teas are open to the public as well as hotel guests.

If you're staying at the hotel, there are plenty of restaurants just a short walk away at Southbank or in the CBD – or you can enjoy dinner at the Melba, the Langham’s fine-dining buffet restaurant. Feast on fresh seafood to start, peruse the range of seasonal dishes, and finish with the impressive dessert range.

Guests with Langham Club access should head up to the 24th floor lounge for buffet breakfast, afternoon tea, and complimentary evening drinks and hors-d’oeuvres between 5.30pm and 8pm. You can also make the most of the butler service, including shoe shining and garment pressing.

Top tip: Join the 1865 Privilege – this one’s free – and you’ll get a range of benefits, including express check-in and check-out and late check-out at 2pm (subject to room availability).

