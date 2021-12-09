Puffing Billy is back in action seven days a week for the first time since April 2021. Take a ride on the historical steam train through the forest-covered hills of the Dandenong Ranges from Belgrave to Emerald lake every day.

Victoria is coming back to life after months of lockdowns, providing the welcome tourism boom that attractions like Puffing Billy have been waiting for. The Puffing Billy team and historical train are running a daily train service throughout December and into 2022, allowing Victorians to sit back, take in the scenery and make some memories these school holidays.

Puffing Billy offers a range of experiences, including a full-day journey to Lakeside or Gembrook paired with a pre-purchased picnic, to shorter trips to Menzies Creek which comes with morning tea and entry to the Menzies Creek Museum. The museum is home to over 80 exhibition pieces and gives visitors a glimpse of the past including rare operational railway artefacts.

The newly reopened Lakeside Visitor Centre is also open for those who opt to take the full day trip to Lakeside. Giving visitors the opportunity to grab a bite to eat and shop at the Puffing Billy gift shop.

For the daily train schedule please visit the Puffing Billy website.

