Puffing Billy is transforming into the Polar Express to take guests on a magical Christmas journey

In a Southern Hemisphere first, Puffing Billy is bringing movie magic to life as the Polar Express. Over 13 days of festive fun, the Polar Express will take the journey from Belgrave to the North Pole and back every day.

The Polar Express is an immersive experience where guests will be transported to the world of the holiday classic The Polar Express while travelling along Puffing Billy's route from Belgrave to Menzies Creek and Lakeside.

Once at their destination, guests will depart the train to discover that the Lakeside Visitor Centre has been transformed into Santa's workshop where they can enjoy a hot chocolate, mail their letters to Santa and even meet the jolly man himself.

The animated hit movie The Polar Express was inspired by Chris Van Allsburg’s Christmas picture book in 2004 and has been a family favourite ever since.

All guests will be able to take home a memento from Santa's workshop and memories that last a lifetime.

Book your tickets and jump on board.