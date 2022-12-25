Melbourne
Christmas Festival in the City of Melbourne

  • Kids, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
A Christmas tree and other attractions in Fed Square.
Photograph: Supplied | Adam Renyard
Time Out says

From November 25 to December 25, our city will light up with hundreds of decorations and a merry line-up of events

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas here in Melbourne, and to help us ring in the festive season, the City of Melbourne has announced the return of its epic, month-long Christmas Festival. From November 25 to December 25, our city will come alive with family-friendly (and mostly free!) events that are sure to turn any Grinch into a believer. 

This year, you can look forward to exciting new program additions like a Christmas-themed roller-skating rink; a pop-up playground featuring bell swings, a giant dancefloor and an interactive orchestra; the Christmas Eve Circus Spectacular; and the 'How to Make Gravy' performance, where some of Melbourne's best indie voices will take to the stage at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. 

Returning favourites include Row Ho Ho, a 27-metre-long floating art installation on the Yarra River; Elfie Selfie, a series of augmented reality stations across the city; String Bean Alley's Christmas Night Market; the Christmas Carnival at Birrarung Marr; Pillars of Light, a Chanukah celebration that all are welcome to attend; and Koorie Krismas, a First Nations celebration at Fed Square. And it wouldn't be the Christmas Festival without the return of the iconic 16.5 metre Christmas tree at Fed Square, so rest assured that it'll be lit up and on display. 

Oh, and the best part? All attractions are free aside from the Christmas Eve Circus Spectacular, which is raising money for the Good Giving appeal for Make Room. 

Looking for more festive activities? Check out our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

