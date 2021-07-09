Plans for the Planet: Olaf Breuning for Kids

Encourage your children to think about the environment and the world around them at this interactive NGV exhibition

Swiss contemporary artist Olaf Breuning invites kids and their families to the NGV to explore their relationship to the world around them through his interactive exhibition Plans for the Planet.

Located on the ground floor, the exhibition is free to enter and runs until October 3. The installation is populated with Breuning’s illustrations and characters, including a forest and a floor of lava, and utilises engaging multimedia activities to inspire children to think about issues like the environment, pollution and wildlife.

Encourage your child to let their imagination run free as they use interactive screens to draw trees to help save animals and their habitats, as well as listen to animals chat about environmental issues and write out their ideas to help. Their creations and input will be displayed on the walls of the exhibition for all to see.

Afterwards, make your way to the photo booths where your child can capture a self-portrait and then visually annotate it with fun virtual objects that they feel represent who they are.

The exhibition is available during the NGV’s opening hours of 10am to 5pm daily and is suitable for children of all ages.