If you're hoping to hitch a ride to the North Pole this Christmas, look no further than our very own Puffing Billy. From December 9 to 16, the historic steam train will get a festive makeover and transform into the Polar Express, inspired by the classic holiday book and animated flick of the same name.

Two services will be offered each day, with the train chugging along from Lakeside to Menzies Creek. The major details are still under wraps, but if last year is anything to go by, you can expect plenty of festive activities, hot chocolates, performances and a cameo from the man in red himself.

Tickets sold out in a flash last year, so if you're keen to embark on a journey aboard the Polar Express, make sure to buy yours as soon as they go on sale on November 17. For more information, visit the Puffing Billy website.

