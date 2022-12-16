Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Polar Express

  • Kids, Active events
  • Puffing Billy, Belgrave
  1. A small child holding a golden ticket aboard the Puffing Billy.
    Photograph: Puffing Billy
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A small child interacting with Santa Claus.
    Photograph: Puffing Billy
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Puffing Billy is transforming into the Polar Express to take guests on a magical Christmas journey

If you're hoping to hitch a ride to the North Pole this Christmas, look no further than our very own Puffing Billy. From December 9 to 16, the historic steam train will get a festive makeover and transform into the Polar Express, inspired by the classic holiday book and animated flick of the same name. 

Two services will be offered each day, with the train chugging along from Lakeside to Menzies Creek. The major details are still under wraps, but if last year is anything to go by, you can expect plenty of festive activities, hot chocolates, performances and a cameo from the man in red himself. 

Tickets sold out in a flash last year, so if you're keen to embark on a journey aboard the Polar Express, make sure to buy yours as soon as they go on sale on November 17. For more information, visit the Puffing Billy website.

Looking for more ways to be festive in the city? Here's our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
puffingbilly.com.au/events/polar-express/
Address:
Puffing Billy
1 Old Monbulk Rd
Belgrave
Melbourne
3160
Contact:
(03) 9757 0700
Transport:
Nearby stations: Belgrave
Price:
$25-$184
Opening hours:
9am-11am

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!