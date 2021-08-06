Every Monday morning, parents and their kids can access a storytime session that ends with an engaging at-home activity

Finding ways to engage your children in learning during lockdown can be tricky, so the State Library Victoria is here to help. Every Monday from 10.30am from now until September 13, you and your kids can join a Zoom storytime session and listen in on stories and picture books that are suitable for children aged five and under.

The sessions are free and do not require a booking, and each storytime ends with an engaging activity that you can try at home.

If you're looking for more fun things to do at home with your child, State Library Victoria has compiled a guide of craft activities that include constructing hot air balloons, jellyfish and bushland collages with materials you can find in or around your home.