Time Out says

Always Live is a huge new concept that plans to deliver 90 events and 180 artists to Melbourne metro venues and regional Victorian towns across October, November and December this year. The state-wide celebration of live music is set to reinvigorate the live sector with a huge coup: Dua Lipa is heading to Melbourne to kick off the city's summer sessions.

Playing an exclusive evening at the Palais Theatre on October 30, the UK disco-pop superstar will helm a huge lineup of events, including both large and intimate gigs from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Frente, Sampa The Great, and Toro Y Moi, as well as an epic season of regional events that will see Crowded House, Jessica Mauboy, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis head to various towns around Victoria.

"It’s exciting to see the program for Always Live bought to life, a new major event which reaffirms Victoria as the music state of Australia and Melbourne as one of the leading music cities of the world," says Always Live Chairman Matt Gudinski. "Always Live was a dream my late father had to reassure our states’ live music roots, and I am proud to be part of the team making it a reality."

For the full lineup, dates, and ticket information across the Always Live events calendar, check out the official website.