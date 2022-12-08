Time Out says

The world-class tennis tournament has released its smash-hit music programme for Finals Festival at the Kia Arena

The line-up has just dropped for the Australian Open’s Finals Festival, and it’s sure to cause a racket. Taking place from January 27-29, you’ll find all of the action over at the 5,000-seat Kia Arena at the tail end of the competition.

The Finals Festival will kick off on January 27 with the ‘Absolutely Everybody’ singer Vanessa Amorosi, Montaigne and Melbourne’s DJ Bertie. The festival will coincide with the sixth edition of the Glam Slam presented by Ralph Lauren, which is the largest LGBTQ+ tennis event in the world, attracting players from across the globe.

Women’s Finals falls on January 28, and you can expect to hear from New Zealand’s BENEE, along with six-piece band Winston Surfshirt and CC:DISCO!

The Men’s Finals will take place on January 29, where Flight Facilities, brother and sister act Lastlings, Claudette and Willo will all take to the court to perform.

Soak up the electric atmosphere with smash-hit music and some of the city’s best food and beverages. With massive screens inside and out, you’re set for every second of the finals right until it’s time to say: game, set and match.

Buy a ground pass or a Rod Laver Arena stadium ticket, and fans can upgrade to enter the Kia Arena for Finals Fesitval - and all for just an extra $5. Alternatively, music fans who prefer the off-court action to on-court can purchase a ticket for $34.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit the website for tickets and more information.

