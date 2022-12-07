Time Out says

Remember when the infamously hot-headed Azealia Banks stormed off stage just 90 seconds into her set at Melbourne’s Listen Out? Well, almost ten years later, the American rapper, singer and songwriter returns for an encore at Festival Hall this Saturday (here’s hoping she stays for the whole set).

Born and raised in New York City, the controversial rapper used to release music through MySpace before she signed with XL Recordings at the age of 12. In 2011, she rose to fame with her single '212', which exploded onto the music scene and would become one of the songs that defined the decade.

The following year, she released her first mixtape, Fantasea, which received critical acclaim, as did Broke with Expensive Taste, which reached the 30th position on the US Billboard 200. In anticipation of her upcoming album, Business & Pleasure, Banks is returning to Melbourne with new singles such as "Black Madonna" and "Six Flags."

