For his 2023 tour, Beck is dialling things down and going back to his acoustic roots

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy winner (yes, eight), Beck, is finally coming to Melbourne, performing at the Palais Theatre on Monday, April 3 2023.

After his smash-hit 1994 debut ‘Loser’, Beck’s albums spanned across all genres, dabbling in alternative rock, indie, funk and experimental pop. Some of his biggest feats include his 1996 multi-platinum album Odelay, his 2014 Album of the Year Grammy winner Morning Phase and his most recent 2019 album Hyperspace, named by People Magazine as his best in a decade.

When it comes to a Beck show, you can expect the unexpected as he picks and pulls songs from his 30-year-long catalogue of genre-surfing. For his 2023 tour, expect more acoustics and artful melodies as he moves away from music maximalism and towards a more stripped-back approach.



Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.

