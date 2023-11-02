Melbourne
Timeout

  1. picture of people with their hands in air at gig
    Photograph: Dylan Jardine
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. picture of people at gig
    Photograph: Dylan Jardine
    PreviousNext
    /2

Where to see live music every night of the week in Melbourne

From classic pubs to intimate bars, these are the best places to catch live music every night

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
Whether it's our independent music scene or buzzy live venues, Melbourne is the musician's mecca. As well as nurturing established talent, the city is a launching pad for emerging acts. And seven nights a week, there is a cornucopia of venues to choose from if you're after some live music. 

To save you the trouble, we've rounded up a list of places to see excellent live music any night of the week.

If you're after some grub or a tipple beforehand, check out our 50 best pubs in Melbourne

The best live music venues in Melbourne

Tuesday: The Toff in Town
Photograph: Supplied

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

If you haven't already heard, The Toff is the place to spend your Tuesdays. Every week, they open the ballroom for $15 cocktails and dining in their plush new booths with a free late-night jazz ensemble. A black truffle Negroni? Yes please. 

 

Read more
Wednesday: The Tote
Photograph: Supplied

  • Music
  • Collingwood

The Tote has been booking a thrashing roster of local and international rock and punk bands like the Hoodoo Gurus to artists like Paul Kelly, and this is what they do best. The Collingwood hotel is the place to be if you want to be part of Melbourne’s rock history and listen to music with real edge mid-week. 

Read more
Thursday: Gasometer Hotel
Dylan Jardine

  • Bars
  • Collingwood

What better way to warm-up for the weekend than with a gig at the Gaso? There are regular band residencies at The Gasometer, so it’s not unusual to walk into a live gig mid-week. Situated on Smith Steet in Collingwood, it is a mammoth venue complete with a band room mezzanine level with a dome-shaped retractable roof. 

Read more
Book online
Friday: Grace Darling Hotel

  • Bars
  • Collingwood

There seems to be an album launch nearly every other night at the Grace Darling and for good reason – the institution of a pub is a great launching pad for Melbourne’s edgiest up-and-coming bands. Fridays are especially good nights to catch a loud gig in the low-ceilinged downstairs bandroom. 

Read more
Saturday: The Curtin
Photograph: Phoebe Powell

  • Bars
  • Carlton
  • price 1 of 4

If you want to feel like you’ve gone back in time to your high school disco, head for The Curtin on a Saturday night where the gold streamer curtains behind the stage add a nostalgic touch. The legendary bandroom has hosted everyone from the Libertines, Big Theif, Todd Rundgren, Gang of Four to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Read more
Sunday: The Workers Club

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Since 2009, up-and-coming bands have loved playing at the Workers Club in Fitzroy and it's easy to see the appeal. Nearly every day of the week, bands can play to a crowd of music lovers who are up for listening to some new tunes over a few pints and some American-inspired food. Expect anything from surf-rock to electronic. 

Read more

Top pub picks for music lovers

Recommended
    Advertising

