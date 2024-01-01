Time Out says

From a Better Beer beach club to an inflatable wedding chapel, here's what we know so far

Save the date Melbourne because Australia's biggest New Year's festival is confirmed to return at the tail-end of this year.

While the official line-up is yet to be announced for Beyond the Valley, cryptic posters have been plastered around the city streets hinting at potential guests (and we are hedging our bets that Rüfüs Du Sol will be one of them).

When is Beyond the Valley?

Beyond the Valley (BTV) will take place once again at Barunah Plains (a 30 min drive from Geelong, 90 minutes from Melbourne) and will run from December 28 until January 1, 2024.

What do we know so far?

BTV has announced they will raise the bar even further this year with architecturally designed stages, the return of the Ferris wheel and the podcast stage, an inflatable wedding chapel, a newly coined 'Better Beer' beach club, a revamped sanctuary and more.

In what will be a festival first, festival and camping tickets will be purchased separately, and there will be options to buy pre-pitched tents on top of the usual Lux, Premium, and General camping choices.

To showcase their commitment to making a positive difference, $1 from every BTV ticket sold will be donated to Igniting Change, a small charity that sparks big change. The festival will also work with Children's Ground, a First Nations-led organisation. After offsetting 1208 tonnes of carbon last year, the festival will also work with Treecreds to offset emissions.

How do we get tickets?

Due to the soaring demand for tickets for BTV last year, the festival encourages everyone to register for presale. Payment plans will also be available to ease the burden of upfront costs.

