The Australian hip-hop trio are returning to the stage for their Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour

Aussie hip hop wouldn't be where it is today without Sydney-based trio Bliss N Eso, a group comprised of members Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max McKinnon (MC Eso) and Tarik Ejjamai (DJ Izm).

After releasing their first album in 2004, the group has won three ARIA awards out of nine nominations and three out of four of its last albums have peaked at first place on the charts. After releasing the critically acclaimed album Off the Grid, Bliss N Eso spent four years working on their seventh studio album, The Sun.

To celebrate their legendary ARIA Award-winning album, Flying Colours, the hip hop trio are hitting stages across every state and territory, including Melbourne's 170 Russell on Wednesday, October 11 and Friday, October 13.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Ticketek website.



