Timeout

Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm)

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, Port Melbourne
  1. Mall Grab
    Photography: Rob Jones
  2. Lady Shaka
    Photograph: Boiler Room
  3. A woman looks into the camera, a close up on her face, she has bleached eyebrows and curly dark hair
    Photograph: Boiler Room
This international, day-long party is taking over a Melbourne warehouse on November 26

Following events in major cities including Paris, New York, Barcelona and Berlin, Boiler Room is now making its way to Naarm, with a huge line-up including Mall GrabC.FRIMLady ShakaLakotaPretty Girlsalute and Yung Singh. 

Making a case for the elevation of localised club culture in Melbourne, Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm) is taking over a cavernous warehouse at PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts) on Saturday, November 26. The one-day party kicks off at 2pm, set to go well into the early hours.

Boiler Room’s epic history within the club scene encompasses a jaw-dropping 4,000 events featuring 5,000 artists, with locations in 150 cities across the world – not to mention the millions of people who have witnessed iconic EDM moments from Carl Cox, Sama' and Honey Dijon.

Tickets for Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm) will go on sale at noon on Thursday, September 8. Check out the official website for more details.

Looking for more Melbourne gigs? Check out our Melbourne gig guide.

Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
boilerroom.tv/
Address:
Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts
1 Woolboard Rd
Port Melbourne
Melbourne
3207
Price:
$89.90-$199.90
Opening hours:
2pm

Dates and times

Buy
