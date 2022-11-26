Time Out says

Following events in major cities including Paris, New York, Barcelona and Berlin, Boiler Room is now making its way to Naarm, with a huge line-up including Mall Grab, C.FRIM, Lady Shaka, Lakota, Pretty Girl, salute and Yung Singh.

Making a case for the elevation of localised club culture in Melbourne, Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm) is taking over a cavernous warehouse at PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts) on Saturday, November 26. The one-day party kicks off at 2pm, set to go well into the early hours.

Boiler Room’s epic history within the club scene encompasses a jaw-dropping 4,000 events featuring 5,000 artists, with locations in 150 cities across the world – not to mention the millions of people who have witnessed iconic EDM moments from Carl Cox, Sama' and Honey Dijon.

Tickets for Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm) will go on sale at noon on Thursday, September 8. Check out the official website for more details.