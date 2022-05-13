Melbourne
Briggs

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Federation Square, Melbourne
Rapper Briggs wears a baseball cap, grey shirt on a dark backdrop
Photograph: Kreate
Time Out says

Hip hop legend Briggs headlines a free gig at Fed Square

As part of the stellar Art After Dark program, Yorta Yorta rapper and songwriter Briggs is set to take over the Fed Square live stage this May, headlining a free Friday afternoon gig that's sure to welcome the weekend in style. He will be joined by a lineup of supporting First Nations artists including soulful songstress Kee’ahn, psychedelic DJ Soju Gang and neo-soul supergroup Izy.

Briggs is a local hip hop legend who has been nominated for several ARIA, AIR and Deadly Awards, as well as winning a Music Victoria Award for his album Shep Life, and Songwriter of the Year at the APRA Music Awards in 2018. He has performed with an impressive list of international hip hop stars, including 50 Cent, Ice Cube and Ice-T.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
fedsquare.com/events/fed-live-briggs
Address:
Federation Square
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
03 9655 1900
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Free

Dates and times

