Timeout

Art After Dark

  • Art
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
National Gallery Victoria
Robert BlackburnEntrance to the National Gallery Victoria
Time Out says

It's night at the museum – for reals

There's something very exciting about being in museums or other cultural institutions well after closing time. That's what makes initiatives like NGV Friday Nights and White Night so exciting, and, well, it's the premise behind the Night at the Museum franchise. 

Although many European museums and galleries have special late-night sessions, Melbourne hasn't had a dedicated late-night cultural event – until now. 

On Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, Melbourne institutions like the National Gallery of Victoria (both NGV International and the Ian Potter Centre), Arts Centre Melbourne, Fed Square, ACMI, the State Library of Victoria and Melbourne Museum will be open until 1am, so you can get your cultural fix till the wee hours. You'll be able to see exhibitions like Queer and meet Melbourne Museum's coolest fossil, Horridus the triceratops. 

There will be special food and drink offerings around these cultural precincts too, to make sure you don't go hungry or thirsty while you're getting amongst Melbourne's treasures. 

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Address:
Around Melbourne
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000

Dates and times

