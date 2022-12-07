Time Out says

Catch the legendary Canadian electronic producer Caribou at Forum Melbourne as he makes his return to Australia for the first time since 2015

Praised for his colourful and sample-laden works that span electronic, deep house, dream pop, folktronica and IDM, Caribou (Dan Snaith) is returning to Forum Melbourne for his first Australian visit since 2015.

The Canadian-born electronic artist has left a mark on the global stage since starting in 2005, receiving critical acclaim for the 2005 and 2007 albums The Milk of Human Kindness and Andorra. But it was the sound on Snaith’s 2020 album Swim that brought him to the fore of the UK and international club scene.

Ever since, Snaith has gone on to win a bunch of accolades such as the Polaris Music Prize, Essential Mix of the Year, and Resident Advisor’s Top Album and is best known for songs such as “Can’t Do Without You”, “Never Come Back” and “Odessa.”

ALWAYS Live & Novel will present Caribou live on Sunday, December 11 and Monday, December 12, at the Forum Melbourne, 154 Flinders St.

