The pop phenom is set to play a one-night show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre to coincide with her upcoming festival appearances

A musician, documentary filmmaker, radio host and record label boss, the British singer-songwriter Charli XCX continues to boom clap her way through the world of pop.

Since performing in Australia in early 2020, Charli XCX has released two albums, including How I’m Feeling Now - completed in just over a month from her LA Home during the 2020 lockdown - and her latest album Crash, which features singles including ‘Beg for You’ with Rina Sawayama and ‘New Shapes’ with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

A tour de force within the industry, Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, released her debut single on MySpace and initially performed at warehouse raves in London. She broke into the mainstream with her major debut album True Romance in 2013 and with songs 'You (Ha Ha Ha)' and 'Nuclear Seasons.'

In the years following, she co-wrote and was featured on two chart-breaking singles, Icona Pop’s 'I Love It' and Iggy Azalea’s 'Fancy.' Her 2014 'Boom Clap' became a top ten single across several countries.

In fusing synth-pop, darkwave, dance and electronic pop, Charlie XCX’s output has won a number of accolades and awards and garnered more than 175 million total Australian streams. Also on her mantelpiece are two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT awards and the Mercury prize.

It’s not a question of who Charlie XCX has worked with but who she hasn't. From global superstars like Lizzo, HAIM, Troye Sivan to rising stars such as Kim Petras and Christine and the Queens. She has also collaborated with some of the world’s most exciting LGBTQ+ artists, using her platform and pop status to amplify voices and draw attention to important causes and organisations.

Catch the pop phenom at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on March 2, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, December 20, at 12 pm AEDT, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier at 11 am AEDT. You can find more about the tickets and tour info here.

