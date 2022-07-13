Billy Joel's music has soundtracked the lives of millions, and the man truly needs no introduction. But for those who need a brief recap, he's the legendary American singer-songwriter behind hits like 'Piano Man', 'Always a Woman', 'We Didn't Start the Fire', 'Uptown Girl' and 'Vienna'.
And luckily for Melburnians, Joel is heading Down Under for a single performance, and that performance is taking place on December 10 at the MCG. He'll also be bringing along Australian icon Tina Arena as a special guest.