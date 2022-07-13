Melbourne
Crowd at HQ Complex
Photograph: HQ Complex

Gigs on sale now in Melbourne

Get ahead of the curve and grab tickets to your favourite upcoming gigs before they sell out

Written by Bianca O'Neill
There's nothing worse than hearing about a gig the week before, and realising the tickets are completely sold out. So, why not be prepared and get ahead of the crowd?

Here is our list of the best upcoming gigs in Melbourne with tickets on sale now. Hop online and snap up a couple for you and your mates before they disappear.

RECOMMENDED: Our list of the best gigs in Melbourne this month.

Billy Joel
Photograph: Frontier Touring | Billy Joel

Billy Joel

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • East Melbourne

Billy Joel's music has soundtracked the lives of millions, and the man truly needs no introduction. But for those who need a brief recap, he's the legendary American singer-songwriter behind hits like 'Piano Man', 'Always a Woman', 'We Didn't Start the Fire', 'Uptown Girl' and 'Vienna'.

And luckily for Melburnians, Joel is heading Down Under for a single performance, and that performance is taking place on December 10 at the MCG. He'll also be bringing along Australian icon Tina Arena as a special guest. 

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Photograph: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • Docklands

Grab your shin-grazer jeans and tie-dye shirts, everyone! California quartet the Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2023 tour Down Under. 

The tour kicks off in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on January 29 before heading to Accor Stadium, Sydney on February 2, followed by Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 7 and wraps up in Perth at Optus Stadium on February 12 (sorry, Adelaide and Hobart).

The Grass Is Greener
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Grass Is Greener

  • Music
  • Music festivals

The Grass Is Greener is headed to Victoria for the first time in October this year, and they're bringing their biggest line-up ever with them. After festival dates in Gold Coast, Canberra and Cairns, the music, food and art festival will wrap up in Geelong on October 30 for a grand finale of epic proportions.

Hip hop artists Ty Dolla Sign and YG join local festival favourites Pnau as well as Sticky Fingers on the line-up, along with ZhuOne Four, Maya Jane Coles and a host of other acts.

The Kooks
Photograph: Untitled Group

The Kooks

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • West Melbourne

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the Kooks released Inside In / Inside Out and gave us hits like 'Naïve', 'She Moves in Her Own Way' and 'Ooh La'?

To celebrate the anniversary of their multi-platinum debut studio album, the English rockers are headed on tour, and the Australian leg in October will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

George Ezra
Photograph: Secret Sounds

George Ezra

  • Music
  • Folk, country and blues
  • Melbourne

Equipped with a warm, velvety baritone voice, George Ezra launched onto the scene in 2013 with the release of his smash hit, 'Budapest'. The track, which has racked up more than 800 million streams, propelled him into international starlight, and his debut album climbed to number one on the UK music charts.

In the years that followed, Ezra has released a critically acclaimed sophomore album, amassed 25 platinum album certifications and embarked on several global tours. And now, after a four-year wait, Ezra has finally announced that his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, will be released on June 10.

Hanson
Photograph: Hanson | Frontier Touring

Hanson

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Melbourne

It's been a few decades, but deep down, you probably still have a bit of love for one of the cutest boybands of the '90s. And to reignite that teenage crush, Hanson is headed Down Under to celebrate 30 years of breaking hearts and making pop music, as well as the release of their latest album, Red Green Blue

The tour will kick off in Perth on November 6 before hitting Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and finally the Forum in Melbourne on November 16. Tickets are on sale now, so track down that 'MmmBop' cassette and brush up on the lyrics that are probably still permanently committed to memory. 

Festival X
Photograph: Warner

Festival X

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Flemington

Start your hot girl summer with an EDM bonanza this November. Following its pre-pandemic debut in 2019, Festival X is finally returning in 2022 to kick off the party season with a pop, hip-hop and electronica-laden multi-stage event.

The one-day festival’s headliner will once again be Scottish DJ and singer Calvin HarrisPunters will be just as eager (if not more so) to see Megan Thee Stallion take the stage, as well as Chicago-based, Trap-N-B star Don Toliver and local Trance aficionado MaRLo, as well as Boys Noize, Green Velvet, Nina Kraviz, and heaps more.

Florence and the Machine
Photograph: Frontier Touring

Florence and the Machine

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • Melbourne

Florence and the Machine have announced brand new 2023 touring dates, following the release of their latest album Dance Fever – slated for release on May 13.

The much-loved UK indie-rock band are familiar faces down under, having graced many of Australia’s main stages, including Laneway Festival and Splendour In The Grass. This latest tour will start in Perth on March 4, before touring Melbourne on March 8, followed by Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Flume
Photograph: Nick Green

Flume

  • Music
  • Dance and electronic
  • Melbourne

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of Flume, the Manly-raised electronic producer behind Skin and Palaces. Since hitting the airwaves in the early 2010s, Flume has gone on to conquer festival stages across the globe, including headlining Splendour in the Grass

After much anticipation, Flume will be bringing his third and most recent album, Palaces, to stages across Australia this spring.

Falls Festival
Photograph: Falls Festival

Falls Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals

There’s no better way to ring in the new year in Australia than by getting loose at Falls Festival. The music and arts festival is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the festival calendar, and it has been going strong for almost 30 years.

This year party people at Falls Festival will be ringing in 2023 with an epic lineup including Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Penny Gou, Chvrches and Jamie XX.

Read more
Grapevine Gathering
Photograph: Supplied

Grapevine Gathering

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Coldstream

Round up your partners in wine and prepare to cheers to the grape times because Grapevine Gathering is returning to the picturesque Rochford Wines this October. Sip on some of the finest wine from the Yarra Valley region while enjoying a line-up that's chock-full of homegrown and international talents.

This year, boogie to the likes of the Kooks, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, Gus Dapperton, Jack River, the Veronicas, Confidence Man, Alice Skye, Nyxen and Becca Hatch

Summer Camp Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Summer Camp Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Burnley

This major new festival with a queer twist is ready to quench our cravings for international headliners and bring a carnival of rainbow vibes to Melbourne that will tide us over until WorldPride join forces with Mardi Gras next year.

They've hung on to the stacked line-up of international headliners – Years & Years (aka actor, singer, man of the moment Olly Alexander) is joined by New Orleans’ hip-hop and electro queen Big Freedia, and the indie songstress queen hailing from New Zealand, Ladyhawke, along with some of the biggest names in Aussie music. 

Starcrawler
Photograph: Supplied

Starcrawler

  • Music
  • Punk and metal
  • St Kilda

If you like a side of theatrics with your rock music, then we reckon you'd dig Californian rock band Starcrawler. Since forming in 2015, this punk-rock group has become known for their heavily visual live shows that feature things like hospital gown costumes, fake blood and simulated sex acts.

The band is set to return to Australia this July to perform their latest singles and several tracks from their 2019 album, Devour You. While primarily punk-rock in genre, the tracklist also features genres like alt-country, doom-rock and rock 'n' roll disco. 

Dillon Francis
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Dillon Francis

  • Music
  • Dance and electronic
  • Melbourne

If you went clubbing at any point in the mid-2010s, it's probably safe to say that you had at least one sloppy night dancing to 'Get Low' by Dillon Francis. Since putting out his debut album, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, Francis has been ruling the dancefloor and festivals with his vibrant deep house mixes. 

This year, you can catch Francis at Splendour in the Grass or at his Melbourne sideshow at 170 Russell on July 21. He'll be supported by producer and DJ Benson, who has been making waves in the Aussie dance circuit for several years now. 

