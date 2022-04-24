Time Out says

This is your chance to hear a live rendition of 'Don't Dream It's Over'

Is there any band as quintessentially Melbourne as Crowded House? After forming in our beloved city in 1985, the group put out their self-titled debut album to critical global success.

Perhaps the most well-known track off of that debut album is the surreal ballad 'Don't Dream It's Over', and the group pays homage to that with the release of their 2021 album Dreamers are Waiting.

If you're keen to see the band play hits from their 35-year career, as well as tracks from their new album, you're in luck: the band will take the stage at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong on April 23.

Support will be provided by special guests Angus and Julia Stone and Australian folk-rock band the Waifs. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the TicketMaster website.

Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.