The Irish troubadour will grace Melbourne's Hamer Hall this coming May with his bittersweet balladry

And so he is, just like you said he would be; Damien Rice is returning to Australia. One of the nine crimes committed by the Irish troubadour is that he hasn’t graced these shores since 2019, but fans and critics alike can rejoice over the news that he will be performing a solo at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on May 16.

Touring the country this May, the singer-songwriter's portfolio of songs like ‘Cheers’ Darlin’, 'Cannonball', ‘The Blower’s Daughter’ and ‘Delicate’ have broken hearts and left splinters worldwide.

Born in 1964 and raised in County Kildare in Ireland, Rice first began busking in the streets. After a few years of playing and recording with his first band, Juniper, he decided to start a solo career writing introspective, acoustic songs often inspired by unrequited love, loss and melancholy.

He then shot to stardom off the back of his 2022 debut album O, which collected multi-platinum status and earned him the Shortlist Music Prize. His follow-up album, 2006’s 9, had the global hit ‘9 Crimes.’ His songs were later used in big films such as Shrek Three, Closer, and also the hit t.v show Lost.

Rice is no stranger to performing impassioned live shows, gaining a world-class reputation for his soulful sets and intimate rapport with his fans. Choosing to walk on stage with no setlist, Rice commands the room, often stunning audiences into total silence. “When I saw Damien play,” said Ed Sheeran, “that night literally changed my life.”



Catch Damien Rice for what could be a life-changing evening at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, and for the love of God, bring tissues.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from 17 Feb at 2pm on the Frontier Members website.

