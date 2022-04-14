Melbourne
DMA's

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
DMA's at Live in Leeds Festival 2017
Photograph: Supplied/Wikimedia Commons
Time Out says

After exploding onto the scene with their debut single, 'Delete', this Sydney trio has been going strength to strength

If 'Delete' isn't the anthem of every early morning kick-ons, then we're not too sure what is. Sydney-based trio DMA's released the track in 2014, but it's been on high rotation on Triple J ever since and has a double-platinum certification. It's a modern classic, and you'll get to hear it live when the group rocks up to Margaret Court Arena on April 14.

Hear hits from their 2020 release, The Glow, as well as from their OG albums Hills End and For Now. The opener is Hayley Mary, who transitioned from frontwoman of the Jezabels to a fully fledged solo artist in 2020. She's racked up more than 1 million views on the anthemic hit 'Like A Woman Should', and she co-recorded her third solo EP, Fall In Love, with DMA's guitarist Johnny Took.

Grab your tickets through the website before they're all gone. 

Looking for more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Details

Address:
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne Park
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000
Price:
from $69.90

Dates and times

