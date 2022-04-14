Time Out says

After exploding onto the scene with their debut single, 'Delete', this Sydney trio has been going strength to strength

If 'Delete' isn't the anthem of every early morning kick-ons, then we're not too sure what is. Sydney-based trio DMA's released the track in 2014, but it's been on high rotation on Triple J ever since and has a double-platinum certification. It's a modern classic, and you'll get to hear it live when the group rocks up to Margaret Court Arena on April 14.

Hear hits from their 2020 release, The Glow, as well as from their OG albums Hills End and For Now. The opener is Hayley Mary, who transitioned from frontwoman of the Jezabels to a fully fledged solo artist in 2020. She's racked up more than 1 million views on the anthemic hit 'Like A Woman Should', and she co-recorded her third solo EP, Fall In Love, with DMA's guitarist Johnny Took.

