Boy George headlines this incredible LGBTQIA+ night of music

If you are ready for the brightest, most colourful and most fabulous music event of the year, you are ready for Fantabulosa.

None other than Boy George is headlining the event, which is in recognition of the contribution the LGBTQIA+ community have made to popular culture. Boy George has curated the event, which will feature reinterpretations of and tributes to some of the world's most enduring songs, including Billie Holiday’s ‘The Man I Love’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ and the Beatles' ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Boy George will perform, along with special guests like Courtney Act, Mo’Ju and Odette. They will be accompanied by a live band, with musical direction by Andrew Worboys and show direction by Cameron Mitchell. Fantabulosa will be a feast for the eyes as well as the ears, with an impressive theatrical display accompanying the music.

The show isn't just fun, it's charitable. For every ticket sold, $1 will be given to the Mardi Gras Foundation, one of the oldest continuously operating LGBTQIA+ organisations in Australia.

Boy George says of the event: “We all know that the power and the creative influence of the LGBTQIA+ community across music, fashion, film, art and design is unmatched in its breadth and depth. After decades of struggle for acceptance, we stand proud and united as we continue to colour and shape music, dance, art, film, design and fashion around the world.”

“Fantabulosa will be about sophistication, high fashion, beautiful music and celebration, and I can’t wait.”

Want to get the most fabulous experience available? Book a King of Everything VIP ticket, which includes:

Welcome from Boy George

Meet and greet with Boy George (includes a professional photo opportunity)

Signature cocktail and mocktail designed by Boy George on arrival

Two-hour deluxe canapé package

Celebrity Drag MC

One seat in the front four rows

Specially designed VIP merchandise gift item

Signed exclusive VIP poster

Commemorative VIP laminate

Those tickets are $713, but can you put a price on that much fabulousness? If the answer is yes, and that's too much, normal tickets start at $103.