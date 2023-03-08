Time Out says

Shake it out at Rod Laver Arena with one of the biggest voices in music

Florence and the Machine have announced brand new 2023 touring dates, following the release of their latest album Dance Fever – slated for release on May 13.

The much-loved UK indie-rock band are familiar faces down under, having graced many of Australia’s main stages, including Laneway Festival and Splendour In The Grass. This latest tour will start in Perth on March 4, before touring Melbourne on March 8, followed by Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. The shows are likely to showcase Florence’s biggest hits, including 'Dog Days Are Over', 'Shake It Out' and their newbie 'My Love'.

Supporting Florence and the Machine on their Australian tour is American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess. General tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday May 6. Don’t sleep on this one.