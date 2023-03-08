Melbourne
Florence and the Machine

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Florence and the Machine singer Florence Welch reclines on a chair dressed in a velvet robe, her red hair flowing down the side of the chair
Photograph: Frontier Touring
Time Out says

Shake it out at Rod Laver Arena with one of the biggest voices in music

Florence and the Machine have announced brand new 2023 touring dates, following the release of their latest album Dance Fever – slated for release on May 13.

The much-loved UK indie-rock band are familiar faces down under, having graced many of Australia’s main stages, including Laneway Festival and Splendour In The Grass. This latest tour will start in Perth on March 4, before touring Melbourne on March 8, followed by Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. The shows are likely to showcase Florence’s biggest hits, including 'Dog Days Are Over', 'Shake It Out' and their newbie 'My Love'.

Supporting Florence and the Machine on their Australian tour is American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess. General tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday May 6. Don’t sleep on this one.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/florenceandthemachine
Address:
Rod Laver Arena
Batman Ave & Olympic Blvd
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.rodlaverarena.com.au
03 9286 1600
Price:
$119.90-$159.90

Dates and times

