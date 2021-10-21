Book your tickets for this one-day festival in Footscray that features an all-local lineup of hip hop, RnB, jazz and soul musicians

After its successful first event in 2019, Flow Festival is returning to the Footscray Community Arts Centre on November 29 with a stacked lineup of 100 per cent homegrown artists. The one-day festival features all things hip hop, RnB, jazz and soul from emerging POC artists with roots in Melbourne.

The festival is presented by Foreign Brothers, a community-based collective dedicated to promoting local acts, and the Operatives, a collective of musicians who specialise in promoting Australian artists to a global audience.

They’ve put together a tight bill featuring 13 artists, including emerging talents like Brown Sugar Princess, Fly Boy Jack and Trad Ukiyo. Get ready to melt from the soulful voice of Kee’ahn, who was the recipient of the Archie Roach Foundation Award in 2020, and bop your head to witty rhymes from rapper Dallas Woods.

Drinks will be flowing, and if you’re keen on lining your stomach before a tipple or get peckish from hours of dancing, there will be a wide selection of soul food available.

Tickets start at $99 and are on sale now through the Humanitix website. You can check out the full lineup on the Flow Festival event page.



Tickets are free for First Nations People and can be acquired by emailing hello@foreignbrothers.com.