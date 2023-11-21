Time Out says

We already knew that prolific alt-rocker Gaz Coombes was en route to Australia to support fellow Brit Robbie Williams on his XXV tour next month, but now Coombes has announced his very own suite of headline shows.

On Tuesday, November 21, the Mercury nominated musician will bring his soulful sound to the Northcote Theatre stage for his Turn the Car Around Tour, showcasing his album of the same name.

Before his critically acclaimed solo career, Gaz Coombes became the stuff of Britpop legend as the lead vocalist and guitarist of Supergrass. The band sold millions of albums across 17 years together, and their dynamic hits, including ‘Alright’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘St Petersburg’ are staples of any nostalgic nineties playlist.

Coombes has released four solo albums since Supergrass called it quits back in 2010, establishing his own distinct style, attracting critical acclaim and building a dedicated Aussie fanbase. His 2015 album Matador scored an Ivor Novello Award and Mercury nomination, and his latest album debuted at number six on the UK official album chart. This will be Coombes’ first trip to Oz since 2018 when he played sold-out dates at the Corner Hotel and along the East Coast.

This time, Coombes has enlisted Keli Holiday to turn up energy as his supporting act. As one-half of Australian electronic royalty Peking Duck, punters can rely on Keli Holiday to kick the night off with a bang.

General tickets for Gaz Coombes at Northcote Theatre go on sale on Wednesday, October 11. There will also be a Frontier Touring members presale on Monday, October 9. See the Frontier Touring website for further details.

RECOMMENDED: