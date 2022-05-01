Time Out says

To celebrate the filming of his movie biopic, the pop heartthrob has announced two special evenings of music in Melbourne

Remember the early noughties, when MySpace was still a thing and singers like Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Robbie Williams ruled the airwaves? Well, it's time to take a trip down memory lane because UK heartthrob Williams is bringing two headline shows to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

The popstar needs no introduction, having cemented himself as one of the finest male pop stars of his generation and racked up more than 80 million album sales. This tour, which is entitled An Evening with Robbie Williams, will treat ticketholders to one hour of Robbie's greatest hits like 'Angel', 'Let Me Entertain You' and 'Kids', the famous duet with Kylie Minogue. Afterwards, you'll be privy to an interview hosted by TV presenter Richard Wilkins where Williams will share stories of his life and insight into his forthcoming film biopic, Better Man.

Select performances from the two shows will be filmed for potential inclusion in the biopic, so be sure to rock up in your Sunday best or your favourite '90s relics. Tickets are on sale now through the website.

Keen on more live music? Check out our round-up of the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.