Time Out says

In news that’s got teens of the '90s giddy, some of hip-hop’s heavy-hitters are making their way Down Under in March 2023. American rapper and actor Ice Cube is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his famous 1993 Lethal Injection album, with Cypress Hill and The Game in tow. They’ll be performing at Rod Laver Arena, as well as in Sydney, Adelaide and Brissy.

They’re big names, and the shows will be big, in-your-face productions. “I love performing in Australia. It’s been four long years since my last visit and I can’t wait to return for a couple of history-making shows in 2023,” says Mr Cube, who’s famous for politically-driven solo albums. He's also known for his lyrics on N.W.A’s 1988 album Straight Outta Compton, which were instrumental in the development of gangsta rap. Ice Cube’s musical mastery saw him and N.W.A. inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Californian rap group Cypress Hill of ‘Insane in the Brain’ fame earned fans around the world (as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and three Grammy Award nominations) thanks to their genre-shifting sonic tapestry. The group introduced Latino sounds and rhymes to hip-hop. Cypress Hill also celebrates an anniversary next year – 2023 will be 30 years since they released Black Sunday, the album featuring songs like ‘Hits from the Bong’ and ‘I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That’.

Then there’s double-platinum artist The Game, who emerged from the US’s West Coast hip-hop scene in the early 2000s with his intensely autobiographical narratives.

These huge international acts will also be joined by some exciting homegrown Aussie talent (still to be announced).

Tickets go on sale to the public at 2pm (local time) on Wednesday, November 22, 2022. Buy tickets here.

