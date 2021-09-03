Tune into this livestreamed concert that's raising money to support Indigenous psychologists

Content note: this article discusses suicide.

The Westerman Jilya Institute is an Aboriginal community-controlled not-for-profit that is striving to provide more Indigenous psychologists so that some of the country's highest-risk communities have better access to culturally appropriate mental health services.

As a not-for-profit, the institute relies solely on donations and sponsorship to operate. To aid in that endeavour the organisation is hosting a fundraising concert on World Suicide Prevention Day (Sep 10). While the concert will be happening in person in the mythical, Covid-free land of Western Australia, anyone can watch and support the event virtually via livestream.

Headlined by John Butler, the concert features top Indigenous musicians such as Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Kobi Morrison, Naomi Pigram and Bojessie Pigram, all of whom are volunteering their time for the event. Every single cent raised from the concert goes towards the Westerman Jilya Institute, who use the funding to directly increase the number of Indigenous psychologists and place them in the communities that need them the most.

Founder of The Westerman Jilya Institute, Dr Tracy Westerman, said: "This event is an opportunity to come together as a nation to address this issue that plagues our country. The suicide rates for Indigenous children in Australia are amongst the highest in the world, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged between 15 and 24 are almost four times more likely to commit suicide than non-Indigenous people of the same age. Every dollar raised from this concert goes towards efforts to ensure our most in-need communities have access to services that may change their course of action for the better."

You can tune into the concert at 8pm on Friday, September 10. Book your ticket here.