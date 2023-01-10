Melbourne
Joey Badass

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • The Forum, Melbourne
Joey Badass wearing a chunky gold necklace and leather jacket with flags on it.
Photograph: Frontier Touring
Time Out says

The American rapper, singer and actor is touring Australia for the first time in five years

After sell-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne back in 2018, Joey Badass returns next year with his highly anticipated Australian Tour 2023 – and fans of the celebrated rapper can expect one helluva live performance.

The Brooklyn native will kick off his four-show tour in Perth, playing Metropolis Fremantle on January 4. This will be followed by concerts in Brisbane on January 6 and Sydney on January 7, before hitting the Forum in Melbourne on January 8, and Northcote Theatre on January 10. 

The set list is guaranteed to be jam-packed with hits from his latest project and third studio album, 2000 – think ‘Zipcodes’, ‘Head High’, ‘Where I Belong’ and ‘Survivors Guilt’. The album is a sequel to his critically acclaimed debut mixtape 1999 (which was released when he was just 17 years of age), and serves as a gateway to the hip-hop beats of the past, while also looking to the future.  

The first Melbourne show has sold out, but tickets are on sale from Friday October 21 for the second. For more information head to Frontier Touring.

Keen to see more live music? Check out our gig guide.

Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/joeybadass
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Price:
$89.90

Dates and times

Buy
