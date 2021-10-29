Shake off those post-Christmas blues at a brand new festival headlined by the Veronicas this Boxing Day

Get ready for a nostalgia trip back to the aughts with Keep It Together Festival, a brand new festival taking place this Boxing Day at Port Melbourne Industrial Centre. The line-up, which is headlined by Brissy sisters the Veronicas, will feature epic sets from 11 Australian performers.

This is your chance to relive your angsty teenage years where all you would do is listen to 'Untouched' on loop while trying to cut your own fringe. The Veronicas will be joined by DJs like Havana Brown and the Stafford Brothers, as well as Daft Punk tribute band, Daft Punk Discovery, that has been paying homage to the legendary helmeted duo for nearly a decade.

While the line-up predominantly features high-energy electronic artists, you'll also get to hear performances from emerging Melbourne artists like the soulful Renee Naccari as well as Sarah Kabbani, whose voice has been described as a mix between Skylar Grey and Tones and I.

While you wait for your favourite acts to come on, you can explore a space filled with spectacular art installations, market stalls, food trucks and carnival rides.

Pre-sale registrations are now open via the Keep It Together Festival website and will close on Monday, November 1 at 7pm. Tickets start at $90 and will go on sale to the general public from Wednesday, November 3 at 9am through the EventBrite listing.

You must be prepared to show proof that you are fully vaccinated in order to attend this event.